Two Arrested, Others Trespassed In Fentanyl Crackdown At Moses Lake Park

The Moses Lake Police Department is continuing its efforts to combat the current fentanyl epidemic.

Last weekend, officers arrested 38-year-old Juan J. Gonsalez after he was reportedly witnessed selling fentanyl to several people in Civic Center Park near city hall.

Investigators say Gonsalez was found in possession of fentanyl powder and booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possessing and delivering a controlled substance.

Officers also arrested another man who was found smoking fentanyl in the park and trespassed two others for ordinance violations.

The two people who were seen purchasing fentanyl from Gonsalez could not be immediately located, but police say they will be charged accordingly, as well as trespassed from the park.

The trespasses were made possible by a recent modification to a City of Moses Lake ordinance which had previously restricted enforcement during the pandemic when the area's sleep center was at capacity and the park was utilized to shelter homeless individuals.