Wenatchee Police Renew Focus On Man Who’s Been Missing For A Year

Wenatchee Police are renewing their focus on the search for a now 39-year-old man who's been missing for a year.

Travis Coleman was last seen at his apartment on Montana Street in Wenatchee in the late afternoon of April 22nd, 2023.

His sister said he'd gone missing the previous day from a work site in Cashmere before walking or hitchhiking back to his home.

The first of several search efforts in the Castle Rock area was organized after he went missing for a second time in as many days.

A number of leads and possible sightings over the next couple of months failed to locate Coleman.

An elaborately organized search in late October of last year with several dozen professional and volunteer searchers, a helicopter, several UTVs, and several search dogs also turned up nothing.

Weekend search effort for Travis Coleman - Image from Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Wenatchee Police say initial reports after Coleman went missing articulated a change in behavior, a hyper fixation on life and health, along with possible suicidal ideations.

His sister said it was believed he might have been suffering from mental health issues.

Police have now renewed efforts to find Coleman and are requesting assistance from the public in locating him

Wenatchee officers also say they continue to investigate all missing person cases as new information or leads are provided.

Coleman is approximately 5'10" tall and was 180 pounds with dark brown hair and a beard at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Hewitt at bhewitt@wenatcheewa.gov or (509) 888-4256.