What is your criteria for a great place to raise a family?

Safe neighborhoods, good schools, lots of parks and green spaces would top anyone's list. Good dining options and family friendly recreation are a must. Washington state's top 10 family friendly cities check all the boxes according to HomeSnacks, a web-based consumer research website.

The rankings were based on 2022 data

Washington has some of the best schools in the country with focus in STEM. Colleges like University of Washington and Washington State have been feeding the next generation of workers at major Washington companies like Amazon and Microsoft.

Washington has a $67,000/year household median income. The state is the number one producer of organic fruits and vegetables, and we enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the country. HomeSnacks ranked Washington as one of the top states for life expectancy.

So how does the Top 10 list for "Best Places To Raise A Family in Washington" shake out?

Camas Sammamish Kenmore Bothell Mercer Island Newcastle Lake Forest Park Issaquah Snoqualmie Kirkland

Unfortunately while Wenatchee was #3 on the list previously, it no longer makes the top 10. Walla Walla also lost its place as #10. Newcastle and Lake Forest Park are new to the list.

The criteria used to judge these Washington towns included crime statistics, quality of schools, proximity to major cities, family friendly activities, and the percentage of households with children present. A population minimum was set at 10,000 residents.

The Top 10 Best Cities To Raise A Family In Washington State

#1. Camas

Population: 25,774

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 59

Closest Major City: Portland

Households with kids: 42.8%

Credit: HomeSnack Credit: HomeSnack loading...

#2. Sammamish

Population: 66,532

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 54

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 54.0%

A house overlooking a lake in Sammamish, WA. Wikipedia User Emmanuel BRUNNER | CC BY-SA 3.0 loading...

#3. Kenmore

Population: 23,556

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 35

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 31.6%

A light aircraft on a runway in Kenmore, WA. Wikipedia User Matthew Piatt | CC BY-SA 2.0 loading...

#4. Bothell

Population: 47,355

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 36

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 33.9%

Wikipedia User Dara Korra’ti/Dawnstar Graphics | CC BY-SA 2.5 Wikipedia User Dara Korra’ti/Dawnstar Graphics | CC BY-SA 2.5 loading...

#5. Mercer Island

Population: 25,506

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 55

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 33.6%

Flickr User rutlo | CC BY 2.0 Flickr User rutlo | CC BY 2.0 loading...

#6. Newcastle

Population: 12,855

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 37

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 33.4%

Wikipedia User Japs 88 | CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikipedia User Japs 88 | CC BY-SA 3.0 loading...

#7. Lake Forest Park

Population: 13,529

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 32

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 29.3%

Wikipedia User Solarbird (talk) | CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikipedia User Solarbird (talk) | CC BY-SA 3.0 loading...

#8. Issaquah

Population: 39,057

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 100

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 30.2%

Wikipedia User Joe Mabel | GFDL Wikipedia User Joe Mabel | GFDL loading...

#9. Snoqualmie

Population: 13,718

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34

Closest Major City: Seattle

Households with kids: 54.3%

Wikipedia User Max Richards | GFDL Wikipedia User Max Richards | GFDL loading...

#10. Kirkland

Population: 32,951

Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52

Closest Major City: Spokane

Households with kids: 28.6%

Wikipedia User Jelson25 | CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikipedia User Jelson25 | CC BY-SA 3.0 loading...

