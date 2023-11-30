Top 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Washington State
What is your criteria for a great place to raise a family?
Safe neighborhoods, good schools, lots of parks and green spaces would top anyone's list. Good dining options and family friendly recreation are a must. Washington state's top 10 family friendly cities check all the boxes according to HomeSnacks, a web-based consumer research website.
The rankings were based on 2022 data
Washington has some of the best schools in the country with focus in STEM. Colleges like University of Washington and Washington State have been feeding the next generation of workers at major Washington companies like Amazon and Microsoft.
Washington has a $67,000/year household median income. The state is the number one producer of organic fruits and vegetables, and we enjoy some of the freshest seafood in the country. HomeSnacks ranked Washington as one of the top states for life expectancy.
So how does the Top 10 list for "Best Places To Raise A Family in Washington" shake out?
- Camas
- Sammamish
- Kenmore
- Bothell
- Mercer Island
- Newcastle
- Lake Forest Park
- Issaquah
- Snoqualmie
- Kirkland
Unfortunately while Wenatchee was #3 on the list previously, it no longer makes the top 10. Walla Walla also lost its place as #10. Newcastle and Lake Forest Park are new to the list.
The criteria used to judge these Washington towns included crime statistics, quality of schools, proximity to major cities, family friendly activities, and the percentage of households with children present. A population minimum was set at 10,000 residents.
The Top 10 Best Cities To Raise A Family In Washington State
#1. Camas
- Population: 25,774
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 59
- Closest Major City: Portland
- Households with kids: 42.8%
#2. Sammamish
- Population: 66,532
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 54
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 54.0%
#3. Kenmore
- Population: 23,556
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 35
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 31.6%
#4. Bothell
- Population: 47,355
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 36
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 33.9%
#5. Mercer Island
- Population: 25,506
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 55
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 33.6%
#6. Newcastle
- Population: 12,855
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 37
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 33.4%
#7. Lake Forest Park
- Population: 13,529
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 32
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 29.3%
#8. Issaquah
- Population: 39,057
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 100
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 30.2%
#9. Snoqualmie
- Population: 13,718
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 34
- Closest Major City: Seattle
- Households with kids: 54.3%
#10. Kirkland
- Population: 32,951
- Family Friendly Amenities Score: 52
- Closest Major City: Spokane
- Households with kids: 28.6%
30 Reasons Living in Washington State is Amazing
Gallery Credit: Heath Brewster
12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems