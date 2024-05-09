Popular Road Leading To Enchantments To Remain Closed Until Late May

A much-traveled U.S. Forest Service road in Chelan County will soon reopen for the spring season.

Eightmile Road provides visitors with access to several trailheads in the popular Enchanments area near Leavenworth.

It will remain closed until at least the end of the month while crews conduct necessary maintenance.

Until the road officially opens for the season, the Forest Service is asking the public not to park along the road that leads up to its closure gates, since doing so can block access to equipment and road crews.

The Forest Service says the road is well marked with plenty of signs regarding the prohibited parking. Those who ignore the signage and park along the road anyway could be subject to having their vehicles towed and impounded.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are also asked to stay off the road due to safety concerns and to allow crews to work efficiently and safely.

Maintenance work on Eightmile Road began on Monday (May 6) and is expected to take at least two weeks to complete.

Get our free mobile app