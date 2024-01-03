Police in Douglas County are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in the Bridgeport Bar area on New Year's Day.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of State Route 173 after a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report hearing shots being fired near their residence.

Sheriff's detectives discovered several bullet holes in the home's exterior walls and garage, as well as numerous shell casings from a rifle near the highway, but were unable to locate any suspects in the vicinity.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have information about the incident to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 509-884-0941. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

