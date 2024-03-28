Police Investigating Possible Homicide Overdose Near Warden

Police in Grant County are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was found inside his vehicle on the shoulder of State Route 17 late Monday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the discovery was made when the Washington State Patrol stopped to investigate a car that was parked on the side of the highway about eight miles south of Interstate-90 near Warden at around 9 p.m.

"Inside the car was a man who was unconscious, unresponsive, pulseless, and not breathing. Troopers attempted CPR and EMTs from Grant County Fire District Four arrived a short time later and declared the man dead."

Foreman says drug paraphernalia found inside the car suggests the man’s death may have been the result of a controlled substance homicide.

"The law is that law enforcement can try to find the person who supplied the drugs that caused someone to overdose and die and if they can connect the drugs to the person who supplied them then that person can face charges of controlled substance homicide."

Police did not specify if fentanyl or other drugs laced with fentanyl are suspected suspected to have played a role in causing the man's death.