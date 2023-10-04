Person Killed In Late Night Crash And Fire On US 97 Identified

The identity of a person killed in a single vehicle crash and fire on US. 97 near Orondo is now known.

Troopers say 45-year-old Lester Haney of Mansfield died when his southbound 1999 Chevy Tahoe pickup truck left the roadway, hit a tree, and burst into flames.

Emergency crews pulled Haney from the wreckage, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place at about 3:30am on the morning of Sunday, August 17.

A press memo from the State Patrol says troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash. and it's still not known if Haney was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash took place just north of Orondo on U.S. 97.