Paving Work To Slow, Detour Traffic On I-90 Near Vantage Bridge

Travelers in both directions on Interstate-90 (I-90) will experience slow downs next Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 18 & 19) as they near the Vantage Bridge.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be conducting paving work on a 14-mile stretch of the Interstate's westbound lanes and a 22-mile section of its eastbound lanes.

"They'll need to close one lane at a time in the sections where they're going to be doing that paving," says DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack. "The work zones will all feature a reduced speed zone and those lane closures and lane shifts will require a ten-foot width restriction."

Crews will start by paving the westbound lanes on Monday, something Loebsack says will also require the closure of a major on-ramp from a connecting highway.

"They'll be needing to close access from State Route 26 onto westbound I-90, so traffic will be detoured back east up to Silica Road and then turnaround there back onto westbound I-90. So people will need to build in a little extra time to their travels since that detour is a few miles out of the way."

The detour will be lifted on Tuesday, when crews will finish the work by paving the eastbound lanes.

The scheduled working hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. The project is not expected to go beyond Tuesday (Sept. 19).