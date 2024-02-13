Restoration Work Being Done On WA National Forest Lookouts

Work is being done in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest to repair and repaint various lookout posts at high elevations.

Work was completed to restore much of one structure in Okanogan County - the North Twentymile Lookout D-6 Cupola - last summer in celebration of the lookout’s 100th anniversary.

The National Forest is working with the Methow Valley Forest Fire Lookout Association to restore several more lookouts - the North Twentymile Lookout L-4 Cab Tower, Slate Peak Lookout, and the Mebee Pass Lookout - this year.

The various lookouts throughout the forest were used over the years by staff during emergencies to get a view of the surrounding area.

Restoration work started on the North Twentymile Lookout D-6 Cupola in 2015 and is ongoing.

To date, loose boards and shutters have been repaired. All but the upper east facing shutters received a fresh coat of paint last summer.

Volunteers hiked up to 7,437 to complete the work with three gallons of paint.

According to a social media post by the national forest, the upper shutters could not be safely reached with the ladders available on-site and will be painted later.

The forest service says the North Twentymile Lookout was last actively staffed in 1988 and is still sometimes used as an emergency lookout.

The lookout is located 20 miles northeast of Winthrop.