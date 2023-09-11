Motorcyclist Injured In U.S. 2 Crash Near Peshastin

One person has injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on westbound U.S. 2 near Peshastin.

Troopers say a 1997 Honda VT 1100 motorcycle driven by 48-year-old John Morrison of Arlington was slowing for traffic when it was hit from behind by an SUV that was following too close

Morrison was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with minor injuries.

He was wearing a US Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

The SUV was a 2000 Honda CRV driven by 20-year-old Benjamin Patchen of Wenatchee, who was not injured.

Patchen was given a ticket for following too closely. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, which took place just after noon on Saturday.