A Grant County man has been hit with a flurry of charges after reportedly leading authorities on pursuit in Moses Lake.

Troopers say that shortly after midnight on Sunday, 23-year-old Jonathen Faircloth, of Soap Lake, was traveling northbound on SR 17 at Patton Blvd. He was in excess of 40 mph over the speed limit.

When a sergeant attempted a stop, Faircloth failed to yield and ran a red light. A pursuit ensued as he continued north on SR 17, eventually turning onto Randolph Rd.

Faircloth lost control at the intersection of Patton Blvd., crashing into a utility pole at 24th Ave.

It was then, troopers say, that Faircloth fled on foot, at one point attempting to enter a locked patrol car.

He was apprehended with assistance from Moses Lake PD. Subsequent to his arrest, Faircloth was evaluated at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. He was uninjured despite forgoing his seatbelt.

Faircloth is charged with the following: DUI, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and obstruction, as well as an ignition interlock violation.