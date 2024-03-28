Moses Lake Man Arrested For Child Pornography

A Moses Lake man is now in jail on child pornography charges following a lengthy investigation.

Police arrested 67-year-old Michael Boyer yesterday (Tuesday) after a search of his home on Airway Drive Northeast turned up images depicting children being sexually abused.

"They discovered that Boyer had uploaded 108 videos to the internet," says spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). "So far, detectives have reviewed eleven of those videos and each contained child sexual abuse material."

Investigators also say they found evidence of Boyer swapping pornographic images of children with an app on his cell phone and discovered a bag containing child-size nylon restraints and a pulse oximeter, which is a device used to measure blood oxygen levels and pulse rate, inside his home.

Foreman says Boyer is already facing a long list of charges and more are expected.

"He has fifteen counts against him right now and that is before detectives have had a chance to review all of the videos that had been found during the execution of the search warrant. So more charges are likely and there is a possibility that the charges could be transferred to a federal court."

Boyer has been charged with two counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the first degree and 13 counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in the second degree.

GCSO detectives began looking into Boyer's activities last September after receiving a tip from Google and worked with investigators from the Moses Lake and Seattle Police Departments, the Washington State Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security to gather evidence and arrest him.