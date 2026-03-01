A proposed rule from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could affect some families in Washington state who rely on federal rental assistance to afford housing.

How the Proposed HUD Rule Would Work

The proposal would prohibit so-called mixed-status households — families that include both U.S. citizens and people without legal immigration status — from living in public housing or receiving Section 8 rental assistance. Currently, those families are allowed to remain in subsidized housing but receive reduced benefits based on the number of eligible household members.

If finalized, the rule would give families about 30 days to verify legal status for all household members or risk losing assistance entirely.

While most affected households are concentrated in states like California, Texas, and New York, housing advocates say Washington would still see impacts, particularly in high-cost areas such as Seattle, Tacoma, and parts of King County, where demand for subsidized housing already exceeds supply.

Potential Effects on Citizen Children

According to federal estimates, mixed-status households represent less than one percent of all households receiving HUD rental assistance nationwide. However, the policy could still force some Washington families — including U.S.-citizen children — to leave subsidized housing if a parent or other household member cannot verify legal status.

Housing experts warn the change could increase homelessness risk and place additional strain on Washington’s emergency shelters and state housing programs. Local housing authorities could also face administrative burdens verifying immigration status for tenants.

HUD officials say the proposal would ensure housing assistance is directed only to eligible recipients and could redirect funding to families currently on waiting lists.

The proposed rule is open for public comment through April 21.