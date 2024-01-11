Man Killed During Confrontation With Quincy Police Identified

A man who police shot and killed after he allegedly stabbed an officer during a disturbance call at a convenience store in Grant County has been identified.

The Quincy Police Department says 24-year-old Jose A. Rico-Flores was armed with a knife when two of their officers responded to the Jackpot Food Mart in the 300 block of F Street Southeast on Monday night.

Rico-Flores reportedly confronted the officers and stabbed one of them in the arm and shoulder before police opened fire, killing him.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports the stabbed officer received treatment at Quincy Valley Medical Center and is recovering.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have yet to be released to the public.

The incident is currently under review by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.