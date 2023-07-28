Man Has Serious Injuries In I-90 Crash Near Blewett Pass

An Ellensburg man has serious injuries and faces DUI charges after Troopers say he crashed on U.S. 97 Monday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Sport Wagon driven by 63-year-old Nels Zumwalt of Ellensburg was southbound near Blewett Pass when it left the roadway, hit a ditch and rolled over.

Zumwalt was not wearing a seatbelt as was thrown out of the vehicle.

He was flown by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Zumwalt faces DUI and falling asleep at the wheel charges.

The crash took place at about 1:30pm Thursday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.