Investigation Continues On Fire In Unoccupied Quincy Building

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire in an unoccupied former pizza restaurant in Quincy.

Grant County Fire District 3 was sent to the building at 704 F Street SW in Quincy just after midnight Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they were able to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings and bring the fire under control.

A search of the building found no one inside. Arson is not suspected in the fire.

Grant County Fire District 3 was joined by Protection One EMS on the scene.

Fire District 3 was assisted by Grant County Fire District 13 (Rural) and Ephrata Fire in battling the fire.

The building was the site of a three hour standoff with a SWAT team last Thursday, when a man accused of threatening a woman at knife point later barricaded himself there.

Police says 52-year-old Avel Beltran Leon eventually surrender peacefully to officers.

The owner of the building, which has been closed for some time, was arrested in an organized drug bust several months ago.