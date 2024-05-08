A motorcycle riders group is heading for the North Cascades.

After five long years, Run for the Border is back with a thundering vengeance. Motorcyclists are encouraged to join Harley Owners Group (HOG) on its trek to Oroville, a bucolic lake town near the Canadian border.

This sojourn is being organized by HOG's Columbia River chapter, about which more can be learned here. Membership in the Columbia River chapter only numbers in the dozens, but about half of these members are very devoted, says organizer Steve Serafini.

The distance between Wenatchee and Oroville is roughly two and a half hours, though Serafini cautions that the ride could take up to three hours.

"The purpose of the ride is to support somebody from the armed forces - on Armed Forces Day - that needs help," Serafini says. "It just so happens that this year, the beneficiary is supported by the Bunker."

The Bunker is a gathering place run by volunteers for the benefit of military veterans. Located in Wenatchee's Harle Center, the Bunker promises judgement-free camaraderie and fellowship, as well as material help for troubled or indigent veterans.

Participating motorcyclists are instructed to arrive before 9 a.m. on May 18 (Armed Forces Day). According to HOG's website, "All legal street bikes are welcome." Click here for detailed meeting and route information.

After the ride itself comes live music and a 50/50 raffle. Motorcyclists can also, if they so choose, take advantage of the farmers market in Oroville, which is extending its hours specifically for this event.

The cost of participation is $25 per rider - in return you get oodles of fun not to mention a commemorative patch. Passengers are welcome, but this will cost an additional $10. To pre-register, download this form.

Run for the Border is brought to us by such sponsors as Apple State Harley Davidson, Jack's Motor Sports, Chelan Chevron and Laborers' Local 348.