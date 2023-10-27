Fire Damages Home In Moses Lake

Fire damaged a house in Moses Lake this morning (Thursday, Oct. 26).

Crews with Grant County Fire District No. 5 were dispatched to the residence in the 8800 block of Hillcrest Drive at just after 7 a.m.

"We arrived on scene and saw smoke and flames coming through the roof," says Battalion Chief Bob Horst. "We initially made a defensive attack and then once we got enough engines and personnel on scene we swapped over to an offensive attack, made entry and got it knocked down."

Horst says once the flames had been extinguished, fire crews assessed the home's condition and discovered it had sustained heavy damage.

"The fire was up in the attic area, so where it raced across the top it caused significant damage to the roof, which partially collapsed. The roof collapsed due to some of the sheet rock falling and some of the rafters in the kitchen area but a majority of the roof was directly consumed by fire."

All of the homes occupants got out safely before the fire spread and were uninjured.

Crews also assisted with the safe removal of three adult cats, four kittens, and a lizard from the home.

Horst says it is suspected that a chimney issue may have caused the fire but the exact cause is still under investigation.

