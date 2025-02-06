Ex-Cle Elum Man Pleads Not Guilty In Cases Prosecutor Says Involve “Astronomical” Amount Of Drugs

A former Cle Elum resident has pled not guilty to ten felony drug charges.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 40-year-old Jeffrey Allan Wunder entered the plea to charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, and the manufacture of a controlled substance in Kittitas County Superior Court last week.

The charges stem from two separate cases that involved an amount of drugs Deputy Prosecutor Patricia Todd said was "astronomical", and included a total of nearly 200 grams of fentanyl powder, over 800 fentanyl pills, 75 grams of cocaine, and 466 grams of methamphetamine.

Wunder was arrested in November, 2021 after Ellensburg Police officers discovered over 800 fentanyl pills, along with plastic bags containing cocaine and the prescription painkiller Addreall, along with other drugs in his pickup truck.

Detectives say Wunder, who owned a car dealership in Ellensburg at the time of his arrest, told them he'd been selling up to 5,000 fentanyl pills a week and had also stolen a bag of pure fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of $30,000 from his supplier.

His November arrest came a month after he was jailed for allegedly selling narcotics to an undercover police officer in Cle Elum.

Wunder has previous convictions for the manufacture and delivery of meth but hasn't had any felony convictions in the past ten years.

His bail was set at $40,000 with a trial date of March 1.