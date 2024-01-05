Ephrata Police Investigating Bathtub Drowning

Police in Grant County are investigating the death of an Ephrata woman that occurred late last week.

Ephrata Police Chief Eric Koch says the 41-year-old appears to have drowned in the bathtub of her home in the 300 block of Canyon View Court at just before noon on Dec. 28.

"We're following up to look into the cause of her death because it's not normal to find a 41-year-old drowned in the bathtub."

Koch says it's believed the victim had been alone in the home when she died.

"It appears she was found by her husband. He came back to the house and found her but that's about the extent that I can speak on that."

Investigators are currently waiting for the county coroner to confirm the woman's cause of death.

Her name is not being released to the media at this time.