A former Ellensburg Doctor has been indicted on 26 felony counts for falsifying and issuing Commercial Driver's Licenses and prescriptions for controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Washington said a federal grand jury indicted 42-year-old Anna Elperin on Nov. 14. Federal officers arrested Elperin on Nov. 21, and she made her initial appearance in federal magistrate court on Nov. 24.

The indictment alleges Elperin was involved in two separate fraudulent schemes, and also alleges Elperin was frequently impaired at work at Awake Health and had threatened and intimidated staff members, including with a firearm.

How the CDL Fraud Scheme Worked

First, it said Elperin falsified medical examinations for commercial driver's license applications. Elperin was a certified medical examiner eligible to perform Department of Transportation physicals. The indictment says Elperin certified drivers who were not physically qualified for them. Elperin also allegedly failed to transmit data about certifications she signed to the DOT as required.

Illegal Prescription Allegations Detailed

The second part of the indictment said Elperin issued false prescriptions for controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose. The indictment says Elperin occasionally prescribed her staff prescriptions, which she would take from the staff member. Elperin allegedly permitted staff members to write themselves prescriptions as well.

“This investigation has been ongoing for a long time, and I am proud to work with such diligent investigative agencies who are focused on public safety, especially with the current environment of public concerns related to motor carrier qualifications and safety," said U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano.

At the Nov. 26 hearing for Elperin's detention pending trial, Judge Alex Ekstrom had concerns about Elperin's substance abuse history and mental health, and detained Elperin pending trial.

History of Medical License Restrictions

Unrelated to the federal investigation, in December 2021 and September 2022, the board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and the Washington State Department of Health restricted Elperin's medical license.

Elperin faces charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the Department of Transportation, Making a False Writing or Document, Falsification of Federal Records, Conspiracy to Dispense Controlled Substances, False Statements to Health Care Matters, Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances, and Acquiring or Obtaining Controlled Substances by Misrepresentation, Fraud, or Deception.