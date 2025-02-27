50-year-old Mark Alan Ashmore, of East Wenatchee, has entered a plea pertaining to charges from an online sting operation.

Ashmore was initially accused of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. But standing in Douglas County Superior Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution in the second degree.

Ashmore was among a dozen locals arrested last July in Operation Net Nanny, a Washington State Patrol bust that caught individuals responding to fictitious online solicitations for sex with minors.

Prosecutors are prepared, they say, to drop the sex charges against Ashmore so long as he completes substance abuse and sex offender treatment.

This follows Jacob Sea's guilty plea earlier in the month.