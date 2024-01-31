Worker At Senior Center Charged With Felony Indecent Liberties

An 18-year-old worker at Bonaventure Senior Living of East Wenatchee is charged with felony indecent liberties with a vulnerable resident.

Luis Hernandez-Orduna is accused of having sexual contact with a 78-year-old female resident with severe dementia who lives in the Bonaventure memory care section.

Police say a co-worker walked in on the alleged activity on Jan. 12.

Hernandez-Orduna has since been suspended from his job and was arrested last Thursday, Jan.25.

He was charged Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court.

According to the notice of arrest, police say the co-worker walked in when Hernandez-Orduna was with the victim.

The co-worker said they had witnessed Hernandez-Orduna using his hands to "play with both of (the victim's) breasts."

According to the notice of arrest, the co-coworker also told police that Hernandez-Orduna would always target the resident and would try to be alone with her.

Hernandez-Orduna was hired last October before being accused of the behavior after roughly three months on the job.

He is not a certified nursing assistant but was trained by Bonaventure. He had several instructional certificates, including for Dementia Specialty Training, Orientation and Safety Training and Mental Health Specialty Training.

Hernandez-Orduna was released from custody on personal recognizance last Friday with no bail. He has a no contact order with the victim.

Hernandez-Orduna has an arraignment set for next Monday, Feb. 5.