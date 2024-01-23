Bomb Scare At Chelan Elementary School Turns Out To Be Hoax

Classes are back in session at Morgen Owings Elementary School in Chelan after a bomb scare Monday morning.

The school received a threatening call demanding money at about 8:15am.

Chelan County Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says the caller claimed to have placed the bomb in the school's playground area.

"After we investigated it thoroughly and cleared the building, it was found to be a hoax," said Moody.

The caller also didn't give any instructions on how to satisfy their demands, according to Moody.

"They were demanding money, and then hung up before giving any way to get the money or any details".

Moody said the students were never evacuated, but those that had arrived at the school were held at the Community Gym until it was safe to bring them back.

Deputies are still investigating the bomb threat.

The Lake Chelan School District posted on social media that additional information will be released as it becomes available. It said information which may hamper the investigation will not be released through the school district.

The district also commended families, students, staff, and administration for their cooperation and care while an emergency was activated.