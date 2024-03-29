Amazon Distribution Center Being Built Near East Wenatchee

Amazon will build a distribution center near East Wenatchee that’ll employ up to 300 people.

The company has purchased a parcel of land north of Pangborn Airport from a private owner to build a 45,000-square-foot Last Mile Distribution Center.

Amazon has already broken ground on the facility in the Batterman Industrial Park with completion of the center targeted for the end of this year.

Deliveries will be made directly to addresses within a 90-minute drive from the distribution center.

The Amazon project was announced during a presentation of the Chelan Douglas Port Authority Partners in Economic Development Luncheon Thursday at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The distribution center will operate 24 hrs. A day, 7 days a week.

Port CEO Jim Kuntz said the delivery footprint from the center will significantly improve the delivery of packages in the region.

“They’ll serve all of Wenatchee, all of Chelan and Leavenworth, up and down the 97 highway corridor, so it’ll have quite a reach,” said Kuntz. “For Amazon customers, especially Prime customers, when you order something, now because of this last mile distribution center, you’re going to get it a lot faster.”

A fact sheet of the facility says Amazon will employ 150-300 workers at the center depending on volume, although not all the jobs will be full-time. There will also be 8-14 managerial positions depending on volume.

Employment will come with an Education Benefit package.

The company will establish a business relationship with 2-3 delivery vendors to provide third-party employees.

There could be more than 100 additional delivery jobs with a target for minority firm opportunities. Delivery employees will normally drive specific recurring routes.

The company will provide third-party employees with financial services such as counseling, estate planning, and loans.

Education Benefits:

The About Amazon website says the company funds full college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language (ESL) proficiency certifications for its front-line employees—including those who have been at the company for as little as three months.

Amazon also offers three education programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT, and user experience, and research design.