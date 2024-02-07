Man Jailed During Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Cashmere

A 33-year-old man is in jail shortly after being released from community custody after deputies say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Officers say they spotted Michael Dennis McGuire driving a reported stolen Toyota Tundra Monday afternoon in Cashmere just before 1pm.

The say he bolted from an attempted traffic stop and drove erratically and dangerously through Cashmere, to the point they called off their chase.

They quickly found he’d driven down a dead-end street and stopped, exiting the vehicle on foot.

Deputies tracked him down shortly afterward standing in line at Weed’s Café where he was arrested.

Items inside the stolen truck were linked to an open Burglary investigation. Deputies say photos of the suspect in the burglary showed hand tattoos and a John Deere hat consistent with tattoos on McGuire hand and a hat found in the stolen truck.

Deputies are asking for charges against McGuire including fleeing police, resisting arrest, reckless driving and possessing a stolen vehicle

Courts records show McGuire has a lengthy criminal history and was released from community custody last month for identity theft and forgery convictions.

Courts records show his previous convictions include assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and numerous burglaries, all in Pierce County between 2013 and 2015.