3 Semi Trucks, SUV Hit Jackknifed 18-Wheeler On I-90 Monday

There are no serious injuries from a Monday morning crash involving three semis and an SUV that hit a jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-90 west of Cle Elem.

Troopers say the 18-wheeler driven by 35-year-old Karanveer Singh of Renton was eastbound on the Highway when it became jackknifed at a bend in the road.

"Speed was a factor as the truck was coming eastbound around a corner, lost control and ended up jackknifing," said State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. "And that, kind of, caused the whole collision."

Weber says one lane of eastbound I-90 was reopened within 20 minutes, and about an hour later the crash was completely moved to the shoulder.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Alejandro Jimenez Garduno of Kent, had minor injuries but was treated at the scene. He was driving a 2018 Honda CRV.

The drivers of the other rigs were all from out of state – 57-year-old Anthony Eaton of Arlington, Oregon, 71-year-old Alfonza Edmond of Eagle Point, Oregon and 38-year-old Luis Lopez Arellano of Surrey, BC.

According to a state patrol press memo, Lopez Arellano appeared to be driving a semi cab without a trailer.

The crash took place just after 4am on Monday. There was a traffic backup on eastbound I-90 until roughly 8am.