7 Injured In Crash South Of Vantage Bridge, Veh, Assault Charges

A 21-year-old man faces numerous vehicular assault charges in a crash on SR 243 south of the Vantage Bridge.

Troopers say Alejandro Lopez-Chavez was traveling south on SR 243 just south of SR 26 when he clipped a northbound vehicle.

The clipped vehicle rolled and landed on it's top while a vehicle just behind drove into a ditch.

Lopez-Chavez vehicle stopped on the northbound shoulder.

He was not injured, but is accused on DUI in the crash.

The charge is elevated to vehicular homicide after seven people in the two other vehicle was taken to hospitals with injuries.

The clipped vehicle that rolled was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by 44-year-old Marco Rangelorozco of Irrigon, Oregon.

He was taken to Quincy Valley Hospital with injuries. His four passengers were all taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland: 56-year-old Miguel Campos of Kennewick, 40-year-old Nubia Loera, 51-year-old Maricela Nieblas of Kennewick and 19-year-old Francisco Rangel.

The trailing vehicle that drove into a ditch was a 2001 Honda Civic driven by 28-year-old Josue Alvarez Verduzco of Ephrata.

He was not injured, but his two passengers were taken to Quincy Valley Hospital: 16-year-old Andrea Alvarez of Ephrata and 51-year-old Anna Rosa-Alvarez of Ephrata.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash took place just after 8pm Friday.