17-Yr-Old Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of 15-Yr-Old In Wenatchee

A 17-year-old Toppenish boy is pleading not guilty to charges of 2nd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Wenatchee.

Jairo Israel Enciso appeared in Chelan County Superior Court Wednesday, where he's being tried as an adult.

He's accused of shooting and killing the 15-year-old boy in the 600 block of Mission Street during a Saturday night Quinceanera (a celebration marking the 15th birthday of a girl) earlier this month.

Family members have confirmed the victim was Tony Figueroa of East Wenatchee, although his name has been redacted from court documents.

Police believe the shooting was gang related.

Enciso and Figueroa were both at the Quinceanera, according to an affidavit of probable cause, Figueroa appeared to be more the aggressor early on, antagonizing Enciso about being in a different gang. Enciso initially appeared to be trying to avoid an altercation.

Officers say they were given cell phone video footage from outside, showing Enciso and Figueroa exchanging words, although the video did not capture the sound.

They say the video showed Figueroa approaching Enciso on the sidewalk when Enciso pulled a firearm and shot Figueroa.

The affidavit says Enciso clearly presented a firearm to Figueroa and "without hesitation, fired six shots."

The two appeared to be squaring off for a fight just before the shooting, with bystanders saying phrases such as "One on One" and One V One."

Enciso was tracked down hours later by deputies in Yakima County during a traffic stop while riding in an SUV that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting in Wenatchee.

Enciso's trial is set for the week of October 17.