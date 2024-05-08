For Sale; Yakima’s Seasons Performance Hall. Say it Ain’t So!
The Seasons Performance Hall is up for sale.
An email sent by the Seasons Board of Directors to members on Monday, May 7th states, "it is with the heaviest of hearts" that the building is being listed for sale.
Board members revealed that the cost of operating and maintaining the facility has become "prohibitive."
THE DEFICIT REMAINS DESPITE YOUR DONATIONS AND ATTENDANCE
They say despite generous donations and lots of people who are "loyal concertgoers", The Seasons Performance Hall simply cannot make enough money to cover all the necessary costs thus the reason for the sale.
The Seasons Board members have explored a number of different options like loans, grants and alliances.
TOUGH DECISIONS DIDN'T MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Tough decisions were also made, including eliminating the Executive Director position, currently held by Megan Nobbs.
Even with that direct budget cut, The Seasons Board believes this drastic measure won't be enough to make an impact on its overhead expenses.
Board members announced they will switch to another "model of operation" and go forward with the sale of the building at 101 N Naches Ave in downtown Yakima.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
No details are available yet about the real estate listing, and even though the announcement to sell the building has officially been made public, Board members say "all of the scheduled shows for the remainder of the calendar year will proceed as planned. All [current] tickets and sponsorships will be honored."
No additional shows at The Seasons will be scheduled.
The email concludes with board members issuing a call for everyone to support its final upcoming shows.
The Seasons Performance Hall was originally built as a Christian Science church in 1918 and was personally donated by the Strohsal Family to become a music hall venue in 2009.
THE SEASONS PERFORMANCE HALL BOARD OF DIRECTORS LIST
The Seasons Board Of Directors include: Kristen Charlet (Board Chair), Brendan Monahan, Sean Russel (Ex-Officio), Sally Rose, Salvador Castaneda, Sally Rosales, Rey Rosales, Allison Arnett, Joy Stenehjem, Bill Bosch, Chris Bruya, Brian Beck, John Caudill, Susan Beehler, Neil Barg, and outgoing Executive Director, Megan Nobbs.
LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them
Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn