It's the first case in Yakima County and in Washington State. Yakima Health District officials say a Yakima resident has been diagnosed with West Nile virus.

FIRST A HORSE NOW A HUMAN

Officials say the human case comes after a report of West Nile virus disease in a horse from Yakima County announced by Washington State Department of Agriculture last week. Health officials say the person was likely exposed to infected mosquitoes in Yakima County. They say anyone living in or visiting Yakima County could be infected if they're not protected against mosquito bites.

HAVE YOU BEEN AROUND MOSQUITOS?

Have you been in an area of Yakima County where you could have been bitten by a mosquito? If so and you aren't feeling good make sure you contact your health provider.

symptoms include fever with:

• Headache

• Body aches

• Joint pains

• Vomiting or diarrhea

• Skin rash

A press release from the health district says in some cases the virus can be very serious but it's rare. Health officials say about 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system that results in encephalitis or meningitis.

ARE YOU AT RISK?

People in high risk categories, like people over the age of 60 or people with certain conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease, have a greater risk for severe illness.

REDUCE MOSQUITO HABITATS

There is no West Nile vaccine for people, so the best way to stay safe is to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats around your home through the end of mosquito season.

There is a vaccine for horses to prevent against West Nile virus infection; speak with your veterinarian for more information.