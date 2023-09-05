Yakima Police Want Hit and Run Driver Behind Bars ASAP

Yakima Police are searching for a driver of a vehicle involved in a serious Injury Hit and Run Collision on East “I” Street & Buwalda Lane Wednesday night.

A WOMAN WALKING IN THE CROSSWALK WAS HIT AND INJURED

Police say a woman was crossing Buwalda Lane when a vehicle turned from I St, north onto Buwalda Lane. The vehicle didn't stop and struck a woman who was walking in the crosswalk. The 45-year-old woman suffered what police say was significant head trauma.

Her injuries are reported to be serious, but non-life-threatening and is currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

POLICE WANT TO TALK WITH THE DRIVER WHO FLED DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING?

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but the vehicle was later located and recovered.

The Yakima Police Department’s traffic unit is investigating and hoping to get help from the public that could lead to identifying the driver. If anyone has information or video relevant to the collision please contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-576-6525 ...or the ypd 575 6200.

