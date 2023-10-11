Yakima Man Taken to Hospital Monday Then Steals the Ambulance
A 43-year-old Yakima man has been arrested for stealing the ambulance that transported him to a Yakima Hospital on Monday. Yakima Police say David Bright was taken to the hospital for what police say was "treatment" however it's not clear what kind of treatment he was supposed to receive.
JUST AFTER ENTERING THE HOSPITAL BRIGHT WALKED OUT THE ENTRANCE
Police say after he arrived at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital at about 9:00 am Monday he was taken into the emergency room. But he quickly walked out and drove off in the ambulance. The vehicle had been parked in front of the emergency entrance to the hospital with unlocked doors and keys still in the ignition.
POLICE WERE NOTIFIED AND STARTED SEARCHING FOR THE AMBULANCE
Yakima Police were called and started searching for the stolen ambulance driven by the 43-year-old Yakima man. The Ambulance was eventually spotted in the area of 40th and Fruitvale. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, David Bright. They say after he was arrested he was "mumbling irrelevant information."
BRIGHT FACES A THEFT CHARGE IN YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Bright was taken into custody and booked into the Yakima County jail. He's facing a charge of vehicle theft. Police say The ambulance was not damaged during the time it was stolen.
