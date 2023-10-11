A 43-year-old Yakima man has been arrested for stealing the ambulance that transported him to a Yakima Hospital on Monday. Yakima Police say David Bright was taken to the hospital for what police say was "treatment" however it's not clear what kind of treatment he was supposed to receive.

JUST AFTER ENTERING THE HOSPITAL BRIGHT WALKED OUT THE ENTRANCE

Police say after he arrived at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital at about 9:00 am Monday he was taken into the emergency room. But he quickly walked out and drove off in the ambulance. The vehicle had been parked in front of the emergency entrance to the hospital with unlocked doors and keys still in the ignition.

Get our free mobile app

POLICE WERE NOTIFIED AND STARTED SEARCHING FOR THE AMBULANCE

Yakima Police were called and started searching for the stolen ambulance driven by the 43-year-old Yakima man. The Ambulance was eventually spotted in the area of 40th and Fruitvale. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, David Bright. They say after he was arrested he was "mumbling irrelevant information."

BRIGHT FACES A THEFT CHARGE IN YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Bright was taken into custody and booked into the Yakima County jail. He's facing a charge of vehicle theft. Police say The ambulance was not damaged during the time it was stolen.

Get our free mobile app

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween