Yakima Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Friday

A Yakima man was arrested on Friday on an assault charge for what police say was a road rage incident.

THE VICTIM SAYS HE WAS SIMPLY DRIVING HOME FROM WORK WHEN THE ASSAULT HAPPENED

Officers were called to the area of North 29th Avenue and Castlevale Road at about 6:40 pm Friday after a man called 911 to say another driver had pointed a gun at him while driving in the 900 block of North 16th Avenue.

The 63-year-old victim says he was driving home from work when another driver pulled alongside his vehicle and flipped him off, cussed at him and then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

THE VICTIM FOLLOWED THE SUSPECT DRIVER

The 34-year-old suspect then took off. The victim told police he was concerned the suspect driver would threaten or kill another driver or crash so he decided to follow him while reporting the incident to 911. The 63-year-old victim followed the suspect vehicle to the area of North 29th Avenue and Castlevale Road where the suspect pulled over.

Shutterstock
THE VICTIM SAYS AFTER STOPPING THE SUSPECT GOT OUT OF HIS VEHICLE

The victim told police the suspect then got out of his vehicle with a gun and started walking toward his car. That's when the victim fled from the area as police were arriving. Officers found and arrested the 34-year-old suspect. He was booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of 2nd Degree Assault.

THE VICTIM DRIVER SAYS HE DIDN'T DO ANYTHING TO PROVOKE THE ATTACK

The victim told police he did nothing to provoke the threats and was simply driving home from work on Friday night when the incident happened.
Police urge everyone to never provoke another driver or follow or chase a person unless you can keep at a safe distance.
