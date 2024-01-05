It's no secret that Yakima County has a housing shortage. It's been a problem for year and for many it's a frustrating problem because they can't find an affordable place to live.

YOU ARE ENCOURAGED TO GET INVOLVED TO HELP WITH SOLUTIONS



As a result the Yakima County Commissioners have announced an Affordable Housing Forum Series to start on January 8th. County officials say the series will bring stakeholders together with the public in what the county says will be "constructive conversations to find solutions on how best to utilize the county’s 1406 Affordable Housing Sales Tax Credit dollars and other sources of funding."

THE FIRST MEETING IN THE SERIES IS SET FOR MONDAY, JANUARY 8

The Affordable Housing Forum Series, organized by Yakima County Human Services, will be a series of discussions and workshops.

The first forum will be held on January 8 at YCRC Training Room (2403 S. 18th St, Union Gap, - behind the Valley Mall. It starts at 1:00 p.m.

WHAT ANSWERS ARE YOU LOOKING FOR AS A RESIDENT OF YAKIMA?

The goal? To create a better understanding of the challenges faced by many in the county in trying to find affordable safe housing.

Commissioner Kyle Curtis serves on the HOME Consortium Board which aims to preserve and create affordable housing for low-income households. “Housing affordability is a big issue for our County. It’s important that we utilize and deploy our dollars in a strategic way. A strategic way that leverages private-sector participation, strengthens the ability of local housing providers to obtain State matching dollars and increases low-income housing units to help prevent homelessness.”

YOU'RE ENCOURAGED TO REGISTER BELOW

If you attend you can register with Brian Hedengren, HOME Program Manager at brian.hedengren@co.yakima.wa.us or 509-574-1363.

The forums will be held this month but also on February 5, March 4 and April 1.

