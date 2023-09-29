Working Where You Play Job Fair at White Pass Next Month
With the upcoming ski and snowboard season around the corner the White Pass Ski Area is holding a job fair Saturday, October 14. They're looking for people who like to play where they work. Each year the resort depends more than 100 people to operate the ski area in a variety of jobs indoors and outdoors. The resort is planning for a fun winter with lots of snow in the forecast.
ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS SHOW UP AND INTERVIEW FOR JOBS
The White Pass Job Fair is set for Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held in the large day lodge at the base of the ski area at the top of White Pass on Highway 12.
Officials say plan to attend and interview with as many departments as you can.
FROM MECHANICS TO LIFT OPERATORS LOTS OF JOBS OPEN
Lots of jobs are open in fact White Pass officials say they're hiring for all positions including;
Lift Operation
Tubing
RV Park
Food and Beverage
Guest Services
Lift Mechanic
IT Desktop and POS Support
RFID Gate Personnel
Retail Sales / Pro Shop
Park Crew
Rental Department
Learning Center - Ski & Snowboard Instruction
Nordic Center
Ticketing
Custodial Maintenance
Snow Cat Operation
Vehicle Maintenance Mechanic
Parking
INTERVIEW FOR AS MANY JOBS AS YOU WANT THEN ENJOY OCTOBERFEST
Each job is in a different department. You can interview for as many departments as you want. If you're hired there's lots of benefits for you and family members.
After the job fair everyone is invited to the annual Octoberfest event at the day lodge. They'll be serving German food with all your favorite craft beers.
You can enjoy live music with ONE SHOT from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm.