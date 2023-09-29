With the upcoming ski and snowboard season around the corner the White Pass Ski Area is holding a job fair Saturday, October 14. They're looking for people who like to play where they work. Each year the resort depends more than 100 people to operate the ski area in a variety of jobs indoors and outdoors. The resort is planning for a fun winter with lots of snow in the forecast.

ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS SHOW UP AND INTERVIEW FOR JOBS

The White Pass Job Fair is set for Saturday, October 14 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held in the large day lodge at the base of the ski area at the top of White Pass on Highway 12.

Officials say plan to attend and interview with as many departments as you can.

FROM MECHANICS TO LIFT OPERATORS LOTS OF JOBS OPEN

Lots of jobs are open in fact White Pass officials say they're hiring for all positions including;

Lift Operation

Tubing

RV Park

Food and Beverage

Guest Services

Lift Mechanic

IT Desktop and POS Support

RFID Gate Personnel

Retail Sales / Pro Shop

Park Crew

Rental Department

Learning Center - Ski & Snowboard Instruction

Nordic Center

Ticketing

Custodial Maintenance

Snow Cat Operation

Vehicle Maintenance Mechanic

Parking

INTERVIEW FOR AS MANY JOBS AS YOU WANT THEN ENJOY OCTOBERFEST



Each job is in a different department. You can interview for as many departments as you want. If you're hired there's lots of benefits for you and family members.

After the job fair everyone is invited to the annual Octoberfest event at the day lodge. They'll be serving German food with all your favorite craft beers.

You can enjoy live music with ONE SHOT from 1:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

