A 24-year-old woman arrested after a fatal crash on State Route 821 is facing charges in Yakima County Superior Court this week. Washington State Patrol Troopers say Beth Striver of Kennewick was driving north on 821 turning into Sundown M Ranch when she struck three motorcycles.

TWO RIDERS DIED AS A RESULT OF THE CRASH

69-year-old Rodney Ahrens and 75 year old Randy Agnew both of Issaquah died as a result of the crash. Two others on another motorcycle were ejected from their motorcycle and suffered broken bones and were being treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

TROOPERS FOUND THE DRIVER TO BE SHOWING SIGNS OF INTOXICATION

Troopers say during the investigation Striver was showing "obvious indicators of intoxication." They say she admitted the crash was her fault and also admitted that she had drank 4 shots of vodka before leaving the Kennwick to drive to Yakima.

Striver faces two charges of Vehicular Homicide and could also face vehicular assault charges as well. She's being held in the Yakima County jail until a court appearance later this week.

IF YOU DRIVE IT'S THAT TIME OF YEAR TO KEEP EYES WIDE OPEN FOR MOTORCYCLES

Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers say they see an average of about 2,000 motorcycle crashes in the state every year resulting in an average of about 80 fatalities. Troopers say most motorcycle accident fatalities are due to frontal collisions, or when two vehicles coming from opposite directions collide. These accidents usually occur when a driver runs a red light. That's a big concern in Yakima since red light crashes happen everyday in the city. Authorities say if you drive a vehicle watch for motorcycles especially around intersections.

