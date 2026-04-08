Ecology officials are raising alarm over the possibility for severe water shortages this coming summer, citing an exceptionally warm winter that has left snowpack levels far below normal across Washington.

A WORRISOME SNOWPACK

The Ecology Central Region Office in Union Gap reports the current snowpack is "significantly" less than average, raising concerns about water availability during the upcoming warm months. Projections show a warm summer, which could increase drought conditions across the state. The Yakima Basin, already impacted by three repeat years of drought, could be very dry this summer.

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NOT JUST GROWERS WHO WILL FEEL THE IMPACT

Officials warn the entire state will feel the impacts of reduced snowpack levels, which are part of an ongoing trend of declining snow reserves in the Northwest.

This long-term decline is increasing pressure on water supplies, even in years with typical or above-average precipitation.

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FARMS AND FISH AND US

Ecology officials say farmers face crop irrigation challenges, fish populations are at risk, and the health of northwest communities could be in trouble if water shortages worsen.

Ecology officials say these trends are part of a bigger pattern of climate change impacting regional water resources.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE

A special press conference is scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday in Union Gap. You can watch the press conference here.

Officials say they'll talk about the potential impacts of the drought and the measures needed to manage water resources this upcoming summer. They say the upcoming season is an example of the "urgent need for sustainable water management strategies in Washington."