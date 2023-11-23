Washington High School to Represent the State in the Macy’s Parade
How cool is this? Watch Mercer Island High School represent Washington state in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
5:30 to 9 a.m. on NBC.
LIVE from New York City.
The parade goes on a 2.5 mile trek from the Upper West Side down to Manhattan.
There are onlt 11 marching bands in the parade this year, and Mercer Island High School got chosen!
This is exciting news. Looks like my insomnia will come in handy this morning.
You can watch the parade on the Peacock app or your local NBC Station.
It's hosted this year by the Today Show hosts, Al Roker and Hoda Kotb.
