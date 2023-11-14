Recall Alert in WA State Due to Potential Lead Poisoning in Toddlers
Check your pantries to make sure you don't have these 3 recalled applesauce pouches for your kids.
FEDERAL RECALL OVER POTENTIAL LEAD POISONING FROM AFFECTED APPLESAUCE POUCHES
Lead poisoning in children is the big concern behind a warning by FDA officials about pouches of cinnamon apple puree sold in Washington and 13 other states.
The recalled applesauce pouches were sold in stores and online retailers.
Multiple children across the country including Washington, nearly 22 toddlers ages 1 to 3 years old, have suffered sickness as a result of eating the applesauce pouches. A report from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one who was sickened had blood lead level that was 8 times higher than normal.
SYMPTOMS OF EATING THE RECALLED APPLESAUCE POUCHES
Doctors are now looking for cases of lead poisoning in children in 14 impacted states. They say the symptoms could include nausea, headaches, diarrhea and anemia. Officials also stress that some children may show no signs of lead poisoning.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU SUSPECT YOUR TODDLER HAS EATEN FROM THE RECALLED APPLESAUCE POUCHES
If you suspect your child may have eaten the affected applesauce, health officials say you should have them tested for lead levels as soon as possible.
The FDA has recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.
A November 7th report from The Centers For Disease Control includes the following states that have seen potential lead poisoning cases from the recalled applesauce pouches: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
- From WA? You Live in Earthquake Country So Be Prepared
- Jersey Mike's Subs Location Is Coming Soon to Union Gap, WA
- 3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Gallery Credit: Elizabeth Jackson
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff