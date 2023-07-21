Taylor Swift Weekend in Seattle As She’s Named Honorary Geologist

She's one of the most popular singers in the world and now she's also an Honorary Geologist for the state of Washington. Taylor Swift, who is playing two shows in Seattle this weekend, has been selected for the honor by the State Department of Natural Resources giving her the title because of her efforts to highlight the geologic eras that formed both the planet and the state of Washington.

TAYLOR SWIFT ? A GEOLOGIST?

You might be asking what is going on here so Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz explains. “Every day we think about the Cascadia subduction zone and the tectonic contribution to our state over geologic eras. But what we don’t spend enough time on is the tectonic contributions of Taylor Swift over her eras,” says Franz.

SHINING THE SPOTLIGHT ON MUSIC AND GEOLOGY

“Now that she’s bringing her Eras tour to Seattle in what I can only assume is her efforts to shine a spotlight on the planet’s geologic eras, I’m proud to name her an Honorary Geologist for the State of Washington. Moving forward, this geologic partnership with Taylor is going to be forever, or it's going to go down in flames.

SWIFT HAS A THEORY



A press release says DNR geologists are working on a theory renaming the modern geologic era as the Cenozoic Era (Taylor’s Version).

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22 reasons Ms. Swift has been just as influential in shaping our world as the tectonic plates beneath us,” said Washington State Geologist Casey Hanell.

