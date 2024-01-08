The Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines square off against each other on Monday, January 8th for the NCAA College Football National Title.

The Wolverines' last National title was in 1997 which was the last year before the BCS football playoff system in college football went into effect. The Huskies' last national title was a split title back in 1991.

Washington Huskies Underdogs vs Michigan Wolverines

Yes, the Huskies are once again the underdog in Monday's National Title matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. Both teams come into the game at 14-0 having won their respective conference championships and bowl game appearances - Michigan beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington defeating Texas in the Sugar Bowl. More than bowl games, those wins were necessary to advance to Monday's final.

The Huskies were underdogs against the Longhorns, underdogs against the Oregon Ducks for the final Pac-12 Championship, and they've been underdogs numerous times throughout the 2023 season. Washington almost seemed to enjoy being underrated, and perhaps used that lack of respect to propel them to victory - 14 times.

National Championship 2024: How Underdawg Washington Can Beat Michigan

All year long, the Washington Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr was highly effective. Many believe the Husky senior was snubbed for the Heisman nod. Washington's high-octane offensive attack has to be in fine form against a solid Wolverine defense. A combination of the Penix aerial attack and an establishment of the run game are keys for the Huskies.

On the opposite side of the ball, it will be critical for the Husky defense to defend against the run, and not allow the Wolverines to make big plays. Special teams play must be sharp - and many believe the team that wins the turnover battle will come out on top. Whatever the outcome, this national title meeting between college football's undefeated two best teams promises to be entertaining.

