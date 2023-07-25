Wapato Has The Cheapest Gas in The State Second Week in a Row

For the second week in a row the Yakima Valley is the home to the lowest gas prices in the state. Gas is selling for $3.83 a gallon at the Wolf Den in Wapato according to GasBuddy price reports.

GAS PRICES ARE UP IN YAKIMA THIS WEEK

In Yakima the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.52 up 4.0 cents over the last week. Prices in Yakima are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In Washington State the average price is $4.92 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon Monday.

GAS PRICES ARE DOWN ON THE NATIONAL SIDE BUT WILL THEY RISE SOON?

The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

A QUIET SUMMER OF PRICES BUT WILL IT STAY THAT WAY?

"For another week, we saw little meaningful change in the national average, which has been stuck in the same 10 cent range we're in today since April. It's been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He says there's still plenty of summer driving left so it's possible gas prices will continue to climb on the national level.

REMEMBER WHEN?



Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

July 24, 2022: $4.91/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

YOUR NEIGHBORS ARE PAYING PREMIUM FOR GAS

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $4.84/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.85/g.

Seattle- $5.02/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $5.04/g.

Washington- $4.85/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.87/g.

