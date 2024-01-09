Big snow on the way to Washington State and Oregon this week as major winter storms batter both states snarling traffic and making travel nearly impossible.

WILL RECORDS BE BROKEN THIS WEEK IN WA OR OREGON?

The National Weather Service says it's not likely however that the storms will break any snowfall records in either state.

Weather service officials say the most snowfall ever recorded in the state was back in December of 1998 when 95 feet of snow was recorded at Washington State's Mt. Baker setting a national and world record.

It's a much different record in the state of Oregon. The most snow ever recorded in one day is 14 inches of snow in January of 1943.

WHAT SNOW AND ICE MATERIALS DO ROAD CREWS USE IN WA AND OR TO KEEP YOU SAFE?

Road crews in both states use different materials on roads to keep drivers safe. In Washington state officials say once snow has started falling they use a "salt pre-wet with a corrosion-inhibited liquid deicer" to help melt snow and ice on roads.

OREGON IS CONCERNED ABOUT SALT AND THE ENVIRONMENT

It's a different story in the state of Oregon. Concerned that a salt mixture could harm the environment Oregon officials say they use sand to give drivers more grip in the snow and ice.

IT'S AN EXCITING TIME FOR SKI RESORTS IF YOU CAN MAKE IT



While big snow means tough winter driving conditions it means good news for popular ski and board resorts in WA and OR. In Washington State Crystal Mountain in Western Wa and White Pass in Central WA are expected to get up to 3 feet of new snow. At least 3 feet or more is expected to fall on Oregon's Mt. Hood where officials are Timberline Ski Resort say they expect a busy week.

ALWAYS BE PREPARED FOR WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS

Transportation officials say no matter where you are driving always be prepared during the winter months. Be prepared by making sure you have good snow tires, chains, blankets, snack food, water and a cell phone. All those things could come in handy if you are caught in a winter storm and are in a wreck or have to stop during a storm on a mountain pass.

