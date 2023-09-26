US Wheat Rebounds and Maple Syrup Funding

**A modest rebound in U.S. wheat production and supplies is improving the outlook for profitability among grain elevators that store wheat as futures markets have improved for all three major wheat classes.

The larger harvest follows two years of poor production and a historic run of inverted futures markets that sapped profitability for storing wheat.

However, CoBank reports, the major risk to elevators in the year ahead is a sharp rally in wheat prices.

Traditional Means Still Used For Making Maple Syrup

**A sweet deal from the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service that is awarding over $15 million for 22 grant projects to promote the maple syrup industry.

The funds will also be used to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for U.S. food and ag products.

The funding is being awarded through the Acer Access and Development Program, the Federal State Marketing Improvement Program, and the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program.

California Agriculture Faces Challenges As Drought Continues

**U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers thanked several lawmakers for introducing the American Farmers Feed the World Act of 2023 in the Senate.

The bipartisan legislation would restore the original intent of the Food for Peace program without spending additional farm bill resources.

It also safeguards the interests of hard-working American farmers in providing food to those in need around the world.