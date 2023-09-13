Truck Lands on Top of Two in Wapato Driver Charged

A suspect in the injury of two people is expected to be charged in Yakima County Superior Court this week. The two people were injured in Wapato on Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle while they were sleeping.

DEPUTIES WERE CALLED TO WAPATO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of West Third Street and South Naches Avenue at about 2:20 am Saturday. Deputies arrived to find a GMC Yukon parked on top of two people who were injured. The driver fled the area on foot. The two, a man and a woman suffered numerous injuries including broken bones. They're being treated at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER WAS ON DRUGS AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH

Authorities say the 34-year-old was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. During his arrest after the crash police found 9 grams of cocaine in his sock. Authorities say the driver apparently lost control while driving along West Third Street and went off the road striking the two people who were sleeping in the area.

THE SUSPECT IS FACING CHARGES IN YAKIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT



The 34-year-old driver is sitting in the Yakima County jail on two counts of vehicular assault, and one count each of third-degree driving with a suspended driver’s license, first-degree malicious mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

