The results are in: Washingtonians, there's no need to be kinda shocked that Peeps didn't make our favorite Easter candy list this year. The biggest pick for the Easter baskets is a chocolate egg--a very particular kind of chocolate egg, and we're not talking Cadbury either!

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When Is Easter in 2026? Easter falls on Sunday, April 6, 2026.

The Easter Candies Nobody Wants in Their Baskets This Year

Pay attention, because the last thing you want is to give at your Easter brunch is a gift basket full of candies that makes people go, "UGH, not THESE candies!" They are the least searched Easter candies across America.

Cadbury Creme Eggs

Jolly Rancher Gummies

Jordan Almonds

Easter M&M's

Pez

Your best bet is to give that someone special a gift of Washington's favorite Easter candy paired with some merch, like these orange pair of Reece's Peanut Butter shorts.

Reece's Peanut Butter Shorts Reece's Peanut Butter Shorts could be the Easter gift that keeps on giving! Photo Credit ShopHersheys.com and Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash loading...

The Peanut Butter Powerhouse: Washington’s 2026 Top Easter Candy Pick

Are you one of the Washington residents who loves Reece's peanut butter chocolate eggs for Easter? According to search data analysis done by InnerBody.com, this is Washington's favorite Easter candy for 2026.

WA State's Favorite Easter Candy is Reece's Peanut Butter Eggs. WA State's Favorite Easter Candy - Washington's Favorite Easter Candy Is Reece's Eggs Photo Credit HersheyLandcom loading...

Apparently, I'm one of the weirdos who prefers chocolate Easter bunnies instead of chocolate peanut butter Easter eggs. I like to gnaw off the chocolate ears and then attack the body without any of the guilt!

Top 10 Brunch Spots in Central Washington, According to Tripadvisor Whether you're planning to give out some sweet candy treats at your Easter Brunch or head to an after-meal Easter Egg Hunt, this year, let someone else do all the cooking! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby