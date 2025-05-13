Spokane considers banning ICE agents from parks despite board opposition

(The Center Square) - As immigration authorities sweep the Inland Northwest, the Spokane City Council is considering an ordinance to ban federal law enforcement from entering certain areas without a warrant.

Councilmember Lili Navarrete proposed the idea Monday as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, patrols the city. Having emigrated from Mexico City in 1988, Navarrete wants to provide a refuge for others as the agency makes headlines over its activity in Spokane.

State law prohibits local law enforcement from aiding federal immigration authorities, so although the city can’t do much to stop ICE, it could slow the agency down. Federal agents need a warrant to raid private property, but not public parks unless the city designates them as private.

“I just want to put out here that this is our first attempt,” Navarrete said Monday. "This is our first draft, and we're always open to amendments."

According to the proposal, “nonpublic” generally means any area inaccessible to the community without restriction. Residents or patrons must obtain permission or a ticket before entering these spaces, but only temporarily for the duration of the private use as approved by the city.

If approved, the ordinance would allow the Spokane Park Board to “temporarily or permanently” designate city parks as nonpublic areas due to residential safety concerns. That means agents wouldn’t be allowed to enter without written permission unless they have a warrant.

Policy adviser Christopher Wright said the council passed an ordinance in 2018 that had the same effect on properties other than parks. The city charter grants the board certain powers, and that ordinance provides authority to the council, but this proposal hands it to the board.

"We're specifically doing this ordinance for federal agents," Navarrete said. "As we've seen, they have been going to places without warrants, which is unlawful."

According to emails obtained by The Center Square, the Parks Board doesn’t support Navarrete’s policy or taking on an enforcement role. President Jennifer Ogden expressed sympathy for immigrants in the area but noted that proposing an ordinance the board objects to could violate the city charter.

The council briefly discussed the ordinance Monday and raised concerns about how a nonpublic designation could impact access to the area. The officials will return to the topic over the coming weeks, but Councilmember Jonathan Bingle reiterated the board’s position.

“The Park Board is focused on improving parks for all of its citizens in its Together Spokane initiative, not on restrictions,” Ogden emailed the council. “I must state in the strongest possible terms that this ordinance is not authorized or approved by the Park Board.”