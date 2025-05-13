Expanded hate crime bill signed into law by Gov Ferguson

(The Center Square) - A bill that modifies what constitutes a hate crime in Washington was signed into law Monday afternoon by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

House Bill 1052 changes existing law to include the language of “in whole or in part,” a change that critics argued is too broad and could lead to weaponization of the hate crime law.

In Washington, a criminal act, coupled with biased motivation, constitutes a hate crime.

The bill signed into law expands that to include a perpetrator’s perception of the victim’s characteristics, regardless of whether that is fact.

The legislation received a hearing on day one of the 2025 legislative session in the state House Community Safety Committee, prompting some pushback from committee member Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane Valley, who told prime sponsor Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, she wished they had been given more time for the public to weigh in on such a controversial measure.

“I wish we would have had more opportunity for Washingtonians to know that we were hearing this bill today so that they may have been able to tune in,” said Graham, who also questioned language in the bill. “Unless there is proof that somebody didn’t commit the crime, it is to be assumed that they did, which is contrary to what our justice system is. Our justice system says you are innocent unless you are proven guilty in a court of law.”

Sponsor Ryu said that was not how she interpreted the bill as written.

As previously reported by The Center Square, Rye argued the bill would “enable prosecutors to pursue hate crime charges for individuals who carry out actions for more than just prejudice. Under existing state law, a person commits a hate crime when they cause physical or property damage based on a person’s perceived identity.”

When the legislation reached the House floor ahead of final passage, Ryu said, “This will hold defendants in hate crimes, accused of hate crimes accountable. It clarifies for jurors that the defendant's bias does not need to be the only motive for criminal activities. We are empowering the jury to hold perpetrators accountable and affirming our commitment to protecting every member of a community.”

An amendment sponsored by Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium, was added to the bill to define the term “in part or the whole” to mean “that the perpetrator's bias must be a cause in fact of the offense regardless of whether other causes also exist.”

During Monday’s bill signing, Ferguson said HB 1052 makes it more clear for juries that bias does not need to be the only motive for a hate crime.

“The lack of clarity is a real problem that prosecutors say has been a barrier during trials. Clarifying the definition ensures accountability for those who commit hate crimes,” said Ferguson.