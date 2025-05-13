Gov. Ferguson signs law requiring speed-limiting device for frequent offenders

(The Center Square) - Washington state is taking a stand against excessive speeding after Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a law on Monday requiring traffic offenders to install speed-limiting devices on their dime.

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, proposed House Bill 1596, which the Legislature passed last month with bipartisan support. Virginia also passed a law targeting excessive speeding last month, making it the first nationwide, with Georgia following days later to make it the second.

The law requires individuals convicted of multiple moving violations, particularly for speeding, to pay for installing the limiter in their vehicle. The “intelligent speed assistance” device prevents a car from exceeding the speed limit with an override feature available three times per month.

“This legislation was inspired by a crash where four individuals, including three children, were killed when their car was struck by a driver going 112 miles per hour,” Ferguson said. “That driver had three other speed-related crashes in just the previous 11 months.”

The bill defines excessive speeding as driving at 20 miles per hour or more over the speed limit when that limit exceeds 40 mph and 10 mph or more above the limit when it’s 40 mph or less.

According to the law, the state can require people to install the device:

If they apply for and receive an occupational or restricted driver’s license after receiving multiple moving violations, with at least one for excessive speeding or reckless driving.During a probationary period after reinstating a regular license for the reasons above. Or under a court order as a stipulation of pretrial release or probation.

If the state suspends a person’s license, violators must use the device for around 120 to 150 days. Tampering with the device, directing someone else to do so or assisting them can result in a gross misdemeanor charge.

The bill doesn’t include the price of an ISA device but requires individuals mandated to install one to pay for installing, removing and leasing the device, which costs an extra $21 per month.

The law will take effect in 2029.

“What’s behind this bill is, of course, a really simple goal,” Ferguson said, “to save lives.”